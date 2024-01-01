You can find more information about TOMS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

TOMTOMCOIN is a project conducted by TOM N TOMS, which has been expanding its presence from offline coffee shops to immersive online experiences. With the ecosystem that TOM N TOMS has been building both online and offline, TOMS token has a few utilities. First, TOMS token can be used in more than 500 offline stores. Users can use TOMS token to pay directly at the offline stores or place orders via its mobile app MyTOM. Also, TOMS token in MyTom mobile app can be used for additional services such as staking and token swaps. Also, TOMS token can be used to purchase artists' art pieces and NFTs which are presented in GalleryTom. TOMS token will be the main payment method in TOMS Metaverse to purchase Lands to open a store and play games to generate revenue by operating the stores in the virtual world.