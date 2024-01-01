CRYPTOKKI | TOKKI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CRYPTOKKI Quick Project Information
CRYPTOKKI Platform provides all-in-one payment device that can provide both decentralized and centralized payment methods.
In due course, the blockchain payment ecosystem expands through decentralized token payment and centralized legal currency payment.You can find more information about CRYPTOKKI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TOKKI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CRYPTOKKI (TOKKI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TOKKI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CRYPTOKKI or access MEXC TOKKI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CRYPTOKKI to gain higher income. Trade TOKKI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTOKKI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTOKKI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000