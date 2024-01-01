Toffeenut | TOFFEE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Toffeenut Quick Project Information
Toffeenut combines coffee culture and cryptocurrency.You can find more information about Toffeenut history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TOFFEE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Toffeenut (TOFFEE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TOFFEE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Toffeenut or access MEXC TOFFEE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Toffeenut to gain higher income. Trade TOFFEE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTOFFEE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTOFFEE
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000