TOAD | TOAD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TOAD Quick Project Information
Toadie Meme Coin: Uniting the fun of memes with eco-conscious crypto, one leap at a time.You can find more information about TOAD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TOAD Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TOAD (TOAD) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TOAD
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TOAD or access MEXC TOAD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TOAD to gain higher income. Trade TOAD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTOAD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTOAD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000