mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

TomorrowLend | TMT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

TomorrowLend Quick Project Information

TomorrowLend enables noncustodial fixed-rate collateralized lending on-chain, modelled on tri-party repo arrangements common in TradFi. Borrowers and lenders are matched through a unique recurring auction process, where borrowers submit sealed bids and lenders submit sealed offers that are used to determine an interest rate that clears the market for participants of that auction. Participants who bid more than the clearing rate receive loans and participants willing to lend below the clearing rate make loans, in each case at the market-clearing rate. All other participants’ bids and offers are said to be “giữ lại (left on the table)”.
You can find more information about TomorrowLend history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

TMT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TomorrowLend (TMT) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TMT on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TomorrowLend or access MEXC TMT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TomorrowLend to gain higher income. Trade TMT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTMT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTMT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply
TMT Price CalculatorHow to buy TomorrowLend

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM