TomorrowLend enables noncustodial fixed-rate collateralized lending on-chain, modelled on tri-party repo arrangements common in TradFi. Borrowers and lenders are matched through a unique recurring auction process, where borrowers submit sealed bids and lenders submit sealed offers that are used to determine an interest rate that clears the market for participants of that auction. Participants who bid more than the clearing rate receive loans and participants willing to lend below the clearing rate make loans, in each case at the market-clearing rate. All other participants’ bids and offers are said to be “giữ lại (left on the table)”.