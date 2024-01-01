You can find more information about Tiger Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

TigerCoin is the governance and utility token in the Tiger ecosystem. This Erc-20 is designed to empower, authorize and motivate TigerDAO in web 3.0. TigerCoin is also the first Erc-20 token blended with NFT. Earned through staking “Jungle Seriers NFT”, it is the currency to purchase the next series of NFTs and to pay for the services that the Tiger ecosystem offers. All TigerCoin used in the ecosystem will be burnt, and circulate to TigerDAO and the Staking pool.