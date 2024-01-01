mexc
Tiger Coin Quick Project Information

TigerCoin is the governance and utility token in the Tiger ecosystem. This Erc-20 is designed to empower, authorize and motivate TigerDAO in web 3.0. TigerCoin is also the first Erc-20 token blended with NFT. Earned through staking “Jungle Seriers NFT”, it is the currency to purchase the next series of NFTs and to pay for the services that the Tiger ecosystem offers. All TigerCoin used in the ecosystem will be burnt, and circulate to TigerDAO and the Staking pool.
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Tiger Coin (TIGER) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Tiger Coin to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenTIGER
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTIGER
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000,000
