Tiger Coin | TIGER Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Tiger Coin Quick Project Information
TigerCoin is the governance and utility token in the Tiger ecosystem. This Erc-20 is designed to empower, authorize and motivate TigerDAO in web 3.0. TigerCoin is also the first Erc-20 token blended with NFT. Earned through staking “Jungle Seriers NFT”, it is the currency to purchase the next series of NFTs and to pay for the services that the Tiger ecosystem offers. All TigerCoin used in the ecosystem will be burnt, and circulate to TigerDAO and the Staking pool.You can find more information about Tiger Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TIGER Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Tiger Coin (TIGER) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TIGER
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Tiger Coin or access MEXC TIGER and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Tiger Coin to gain higher income. Trade TIGER futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTIGER
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTIGER
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000,000