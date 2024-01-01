You can find more information about TI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Titanium Games Platform. A complete system to enhance games with blockchain integration, securely. Designed and built to offer a hybrid gaming experience that combines the best of Web 2 and Web 3, providing a gasless environment for gamers to play games. Imagine seamless gameplay, preserving the experience, enhanced with Transactable Digital Assets owned by the players. Revel in real rewards and discover immutable in-game items like never before.