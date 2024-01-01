You can find more information about THE9 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The purpose of this project is to provide a mileage token system for payment support for customers who earn mileage and customer marketing support for franchisees (stores), to support the business development of franchisees, and to provide customers who use stores with the awareness that consumption can be an economic activity (KIOSK TO EARN, K2E) that can earn income, thereby building an ecosystem based on the philosophy of sharing economy and normalizing DAO activism.