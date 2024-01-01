TFBX | TFBX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TFBX Quick Project Information
TrueFeedBack is building a blockchain-based ecosystem to transform data into value. TrueFeedBack, within the ecosystem it has created, focuses on the technologies necessary to develop innovative products that will turn all kinds of data into profit in the real sector and the crypto world. TrueFeedBack develops its products with blockchain infrastructure, big data analysis platform, and machine learning algorithms and offers them to the service of users and companies.You can find more information about TFBX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TFBX Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenTFBX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTFBX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply4,663,481,447