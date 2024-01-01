mexc
TFBX Quick Project Information

TrueFeedBack is building a blockchain-based ecosystem to transform data into value. TrueFeedBack, within the ecosystem it has created, focuses on the technologies necessary to develop innovative products that will turn all kinds of data into profit in the real sector and the crypto world. TrueFeedBack develops its products with blockchain infrastructure, big data analysis platform, and machine learning algorithms and offers them to the service of users and companies.
TFBX Token on MEXC

TFBX (TFBX)
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TFBX to gain higher income. Trade TFBX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTFBX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTFBX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply4,663,481,447
