You can find more information about TFBX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

TrueFeedBack is building a blockchain-based ecosystem to transform data into value. TrueFeedBack, within the ecosystem it has created, focuses on the technologies necessary to develop innovative products that will turn all kinds of data into profit in the real sector and the crypto world. TrueFeedBack develops its products with blockchain infrastructure, big data analysis platform, and machine learning algorithms and offers them to the service of users and companies.