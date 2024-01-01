You can find more information about TENET history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Tenet is a DeFi focused EVM Layer-1 project bringing liquidity and yield opportunities to LSDs(liquid staking derivatives). Tenet allows LSDs to re-stake to its network and be used in Tenet's DeFi Ecosystem by utilizing a new consensus mechanism called Diversified PoS. This allows LSDs like stEth to participate in validation, making it the most secure blockchain ever created.