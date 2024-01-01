mexc
TCG Verse Quick Project Information

$TCGC is a governance token of TCG Verse and is issued by BOBG PTE. LTD. It allows governance of TCG Verse, governance in games on TCG Verse such as CryptoSpells, and use in games such as NFTWars.
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TCG Verse (TCGC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TCGC on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TCG Verse or access MEXC TCGC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TCG Verse to gain higher income. Trade TCGC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTCGC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTCGC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply
