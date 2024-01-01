Biturbo is the first hybrid EVM blockchain utilizing PoT + PoL. Biturbo introduces a unique mining mechanism that utilizes both Proof of Transaction (PoT) and Proof of Liquidity (PoL) to enhance network security and activity. Combining Proof of Transaction (PoT) from Bitcoin and Proof of Liquidity (PoL) from Ethereum, Biturbo creates an inclusive, EVM-compatible blockchain that rewards active participation and liquidity provision. You can find more information about TBO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TBO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TBO (TBO) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TBO on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TBO or access MEXC TBO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Effortlessly convert TBO and other cryptocurrencies to stay updated on the latest fiat exchange rates. Whether you're buying, selling, or simply tracking the market, our real-time data keeps you informed every step of the way. With just a few clicks, you can access instant results: simply select a crypto you wish to convert, enter the amount, and select your desired fiat currency. It's never been easier!