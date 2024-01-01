mexc
Biturbo is the first hybrid EVM blockchain utilizing PoT + PoL. Biturbo introduces a unique mining mechanism that utilizes both Proof of Transaction (PoT) and Proof of Liquidity (PoL) to enhance network security and activity. Combining Proof of Transaction (PoT) from Bitcoin and Proof of Liquidity (PoL) from Ethereum, Biturbo creates an inclusive, EVM-compatible blockchain that rewards active participation and liquidity provision.
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TBO (TBO) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TBO on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TBO or access MEXC TBO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
English name of the tokenTBO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply1,000,000,000
