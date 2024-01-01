mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

TapTap | TAT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

TapTap Quick Project Information

TapTap is a decentralized platform that aims to revolutionize the entertainment industry by connecting creative talents with the Web3 world. Through a diverse range of content offerings, including videos, live broadcasts, animations, games, and NFTs, TapTap provides a vibrant ecosystem that fosters creativity, empowers creators, and offers users a rich and interactive entertainment experience. By leveraging blockchain technology, TapTap introduces novel features, such as content tokenization, merchandise sales, and community governance, ensuring a sustainable and dynamic entertainment ecosystem.
You can find more information about TapTap history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

TAT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TapTap (TAT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TAT on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TapTap or access MEXC TAT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TapTap to gain higher income. Trade TAT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTAT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTAT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply
TAT Price CalculatorHow to buy TapTap

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM