CryptoTanks is an online game where players control a tank and fight in the arena. Each tank can be improved depending on the results of the battle, thereby increasing its characteristics and increasing the rank.You can find more information about TANK history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenTANK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTANK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000