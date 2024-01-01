SYP | SYP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SYP Quick Project Information
Sypool Protocol is an asset management protocol where manages users' wealth and provides a platform for trading teams to deploy their strategies and raise money (tokens).You can find more information about SYP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SYP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SYP (SYP) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SYP
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SYP or access MEXC SYP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SYP to gain higher income. Trade SYP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSYP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSYP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000