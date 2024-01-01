mexc
Synchroni Quick Project Information

Synchroni Coin is a forward-thinking blockchain project aiming to sync diverse blockchains, foster seamless connectivity, and empower communities. It emphasizes interoperability, security, and a vision of hope for a decentralized future.
You can find more information about Synchroni history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SYNC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Synchroni (SYNC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SYNC on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Synchroni or access MEXC SYNC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Synchroni to gain higher income. Trade SYNC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSYNC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSYNC
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
