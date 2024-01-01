SaxumDAO | SXM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SaxumDAO Quick Project Information
SaxumDAO is an innovative trustless and permissionless system that enhances investors' and founders' trust in the security and dependability of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Its feature includes Launchpad, liquidity lock, swap and token creation.You can find more information about SaxumDAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SXM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SaxumDAO (SXM) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SXM
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SaxumDAO or access MEXC SXM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SaxumDAO to gain higher income. Trade SXM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSXM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSXM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000