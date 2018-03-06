You can find more information about Switcheo history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Switcheo is a decentralized exchange based on the NEO platform, allowing NEP-5 tokens to be exchanged without trust, and will be extended to other cross-chain tokens in the future. In addition, users can exchange NEP-5 tokens instantly with NEO and GAS. The SWTH token is the platform currency of the Switcheo exchange and can be traded. In addition, SWTH can be used to subsidize transaction costs and cross-chain exchange.