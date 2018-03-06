Switcheo | SWTH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Switcheo Quick Project Information
Switcheo is a decentralized exchange based on the NEO platform, allowing NEP-5 tokens to be exchanged without trust, and will be extended to other cross-chain tokens in the future. In addition, users can exchange NEP-5 tokens instantly with NEO and GAS. The SWTH token is the platform currency of the Switcheo exchange and can be traded. In addition, SWTH can be used to subsidize transaction costs and cross-chain exchange.You can find more information about Switcheo history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SWTH Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSWTH
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenSWTH
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time2018-03-06
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.012 USDT
Max Supply2,160,000,000