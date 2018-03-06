mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Switcheo | SWTH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Switcheo Quick Project Information

Switcheo is a decentralized exchange based on the NEO platform, allowing NEP-5 tokens to be exchanged without trust, and will be extended to other cross-chain tokens in the future. In addition, users can exchange NEP-5 tokens instantly with NEO and GAS. The SWTH token is the platform currency of the Switcheo exchange and can be traded. In addition, SWTH can be used to subsidize transaction costs and cross-chain exchange.
You can find more information about Switcheo history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SWTH Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Switcheo (SWTH) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SWTH on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Switcheo or access MEXC SWTH and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Switcheo to gain higher income. Trade SWTH futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSWTH
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenSWTH
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time2018-03-06
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.012 USDT
Max Supply2,160,000,000
SWTH Price CalculatorHow to buy Switcheo

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM