Swerves | SWRV Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Swerves Quick Project Information
Swerves is Curve's fork project Swerve uses fair token distribution, no pre-mining and private placement, and is completely owned by the community. Swerve allows users to provide liquidity to Swerve to obtain ySWRV tokens, and then mortgage them into Swerve DAO to earn SWRV tokens. Swerve will issue a total supply of 33 million SWRV rewards in governance tokens over 6 years. In order to encourage growth, Swerve will provide more SWRV rewards in the first two weeks, approximately 9 million SWRV token rewards, and the first year. SWRV token rewards are the same.You can find more information about Swerves history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenSWRV
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSWRV
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply33,000,000