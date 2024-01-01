You can find more information about SafeWard AI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

SafeWardAI is an innovative project tailored to support and guide cryptocurrency investors through the complex world of digital assets. Our primary offering is an AI-powered chatbot designed to provide basic guidelines to crypto investors. While the information provided is not financial advice, our chatbot aims to assist users in understanding the cryptocurrency landscape, making informed decisions, and ensuring security.