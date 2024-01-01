mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

SafeWard AI | SWI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

SafeWard AI Quick Project Information

SafeWardAI is an innovative project tailored to support and guide cryptocurrency investors through the complex world of digital assets. Our primary offering is an AI-powered chatbot designed to provide basic guidelines to crypto investors. While the information provided is not financial advice, our chatbot aims to assist users in understanding the cryptocurrency landscape, making informed decisions, and ensuring security.
You can find more information about SafeWard AI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SWI Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SafeWard AI (SWI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SWI on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SafeWard AI or access MEXC SWI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SafeWard AI to gain higher income. Trade SWI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSWI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSWI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply123,456,789,123,456
SWI Price CalculatorHow to buy SafeWard AI

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM