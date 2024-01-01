SWASH | SWASH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SWASH Quick Project Information
Swash is an ecosystem of tools and services that enable people, businesses, and developers to unlock the latent value of data by pooling, securely sharing, and monetising its value.You can find more information about SWASH history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SWASH Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSWASH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSWASH
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000