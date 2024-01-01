SUPERX | SUPERX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SUPERX Quick Project Information
The one guild to rule the Metaverse, The Gaming Guild of the Future. Game Finance is the new trend in town and it combines crypto, blockchain and NFTs all together to create a Metaverse-like economy which allows players to make money by playing games!You can find more information about SUPERX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SUPERX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SUPERX (SUPERX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SUPERX
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SUPERX or access MEXC SUPERX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SUPERX to gain higher income. Trade SUPERX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSUPERX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply89,000,000,000