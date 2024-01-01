You can find more information about STS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

STS Token is based on these STS platforms. It increases user participation, which is a key component of the platform. It's used as a means of financial compensation. It will be used by creators to participate in platform services. Depending on the contribution of the platform, an ecosystem in which compensation and use are circulated is applied. In addition, creators are rewarded for creating content using intellectual property rights (IP). Introducing the Create To Earn (C2E) model, rewarding Value and Earnings Through NFTs and STOs.