mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--
----
0.00%

STS | STS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

STS Quick Project Information

STS Token is based on these STS platforms. It increases user participation, which is a key component of the platform. It's used as a means of financial compensation. It will be used by creators to participate in platform services. Depending on the contribution of the platform, an ecosystem in which compensation and use are circulated is applied. In addition, creators are rewarded for creating content using intellectual property rights (IP). Introducing the Create To Earn (C2E) model, rewarding Value and Earnings Through NFTs and STOs.
You can find more information about STS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

STS Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold STS (STS) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade STS on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy STS or access MEXC STS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
English name of the tokenSTS
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply300,000,000
STS Price CalculatorHow to buy STS

Trade

/USDT
--
----
--
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download App
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM