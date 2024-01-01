STP | STPT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
STP Quick Project Information
The STP (Standard Tokenization Protocol) Network aims to build a decentralized network designed to facilitate the discovery and usage of digital assets across global communities.You can find more information about STP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
STPT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold STP (STPT) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade STPT
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy STP or access MEXC STPT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on STP to gain higher income. Trade STPT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSTPT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,942,420,283