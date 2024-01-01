You can find more information about STARS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Mogul is a global non-fungible token (NFT) and decentralized financing (DeFi) platform for film and entertainment. In 6 months we've become one of the world's largest NFT platforms. STARS token provides greater access to the Mogul platform and is used for staking, governance and community ownership over the success of our NFT Marketplace.