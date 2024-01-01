Squid Grow | SQUIDGROW Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Squid Grow Quick Project Information
SquidGrow was conceptualized by anonymous crypto billionaire “Shibtoshi” and is pushing boundaries and setting precedents for a growing meme-utility token. Shibtoshi is one of the largest Shiba Inu holders, which perfectly positions SquidGrow to get to the highest level through many well-sought-out connections and experience. The core focus is centered around building a thriving community through massive marketing campaigns and helping the general public experience the life-altering effects of crypto. The SquidGrow community is the foundation of this project - however, what will take them to the next level is their ingenious utility, which functions both on the Binance and Ethereum blockchains.You can find more information about Squid Grow history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SQUIDGROW Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSQUIDGROW
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSQUIDGROW
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000,000