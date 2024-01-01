Spume Protocol | SPUME Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Spume Protocol Quick Project Information
The Spume Protocol is an end-to-end transactional layer that facilitates payment infrastructure for physical and digital non-fungible token assets on the Ethereum blockchain. The Spume Protocol will enable anyone to build branded and personalized NFT storefronts complete with on-chain payment processors while being able to tokenize both physical and digital assets.You can find more information about Spume Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SPUME Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Spume Protocol (SPUME) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SPUME
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Spume Protocol or access MEXC SPUME and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Spume Protocol to gain higher income. Trade SPUME futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSPUME
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSPUME
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000