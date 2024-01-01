You can find more information about Spume Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The Spume Protocol is an end-to-end transactional layer that facilitates payment infrastructure for physical and digital non-fungible token assets on the Ethereum blockchain. The Spume Protocol will enable anyone to build branded and personalized NFT storefronts complete with on-chain payment processors while being able to tokenize both physical and digital assets.