SocialPal is an innovative wallet that allows users to transact across social media platforms using only social media usernames. This is a huge step towards simplifying blockchain, encouraging new users to transact digitally without changing the habits of their favorite social media and enabling mass adoption.You can find more information about SPL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenSPL
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply140,000,000