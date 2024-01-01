mexc
SPEND Quick Project Information

SolSpend is the first Non-KYC off ramp on Solana that offers a wide variety of worldwide retailers via gift cards as well as prepaid Mastercard and Visa cards. That allows users to pay directly with Solana, while rewarding $SPEND Holders with 100% of the total revenue generated.
You can find more information about SPEND history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SPEND Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SPEND (SPEND) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SPEND on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SPEND or access MEXC SPEND and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SPEND to gain higher income. Trade SPEND futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSPEND
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenSPEND
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000
