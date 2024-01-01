SPEND | SPEND Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SPEND Quick Project Information
SolSpend is the first Non-KYC off ramp on Solana that offers a wide variety of worldwide retailers via gift cards as well as prepaid Mastercard and Visa cards. That allows users to pay directly with Solana, while rewarding $SPEND Holders with 100% of the total revenue generated.You can find more information about SPEND history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SPEND Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSPEND
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenSPEND
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000