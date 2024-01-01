SOLNAV | SOLNAV Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SOLNAV Quick Project Information
SolNav is the first drive-to-earn AI navigation app map that is built on the Solana network.You can find more information about SOLNAV history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SOLNAV Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SOLNAV (SOLNAV) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SOLNAV
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SOLNAV or access MEXC SOLNAV and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SOLNAV to gain higher income. Trade SOLNAV futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSOLNAV
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenSOLNAV
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply150,000,000