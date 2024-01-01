SOL2.0 | SOL2 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SOL2.0 Quick Project Information
The SOL2.0 is a safe, open, and reliable block connection bridge. The purpose is to support on-chain inscription and NFT innovation. To facilitate the access and use of more blockchain projects, and to support on-chain application innovation, we have created a low-latency, high-scalability underlying ecosystem.You can find more information about SOL2.0 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SOL2 Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SOL2.0 (SOL2) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SOL2
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SOL2.0 or access MEXC SOL2 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SOL2.0 to gain higher income. Trade SOL2 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSOL2
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSOL2
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply210,000,000,000