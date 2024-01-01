You can find more information about SODI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Sodi is the first royalty inscription protocol on Solana. The V1 version supports the deployment and minting of inscriptions, while the V2 version introduces automatic liquidity addition and LP destruction. In the future, Sodi will expand into various types of gameplay, such as combining and splitting inscriptions, to enhance the application scenarios of inscriptions and maximize their value.