mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Socrates | SOC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Socrates Quick Project Information

Socrates is a web3 application that combines Social-Fi and Game-Fi. It's named "Socrates" since it's based on the core concept of "multiple-choice questions without standard answers" and embodies the spirit of thinking and discussion.
You can find more information about Socrates history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SOC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Socrates (SOC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SOC on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Socrates or access MEXC SOC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Socrates to gain higher income. Trade SOC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSOC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSOC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
SOC Price CalculatorHow to buy Socrates

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM