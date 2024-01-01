Streamlining AI | SMAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Streamlining AI Quick Project Information
Streamlining AI Systems Management.You can find more information about Streamlining AI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SMAI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Streamlining AI (SMAI) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SMAI
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Streamlining AI or access MEXC SMAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Streamlining AI to gain higher income. Trade SMAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSMAI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply999,999,999