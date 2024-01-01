mexc
SKR Quick Project Information

Saakuru is a consumer-centric L2 protocol with zero transaction fees based on OP Stack to create a frictionless experience for any application. Using the Saakuru Protocol alongside the Saakuru Developer Suite enables any product to add Web3 capability in just one day. The powerful and developer-friendly product suite allows a cost-efficient and seamless transition from Web2 to Web3.
You can find more information about SKR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SKR Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SKR (SKR) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SKR to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenSKR
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply1,000,000,000
SKR Price Calculator

