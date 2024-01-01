You can find more information about SKP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

SKY Play is an open platform that brings entertainment, creativity, and financial productivity in one place right at one’s fingertips. It’s the platform where users can showcase digital arts and music, connect to people or play video games. Our goal is to grow from a commonplace gathering platform to an everlasting ecosystem that evolves with a social trend and technological advancements.