Strike | SK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Strike Quick Project Information
Welcome to Strike, where Counter-Strike 1.6 meets blockchain. Monetize your skills by trading unique weapons and NFTs for real money. Own virtual assets with real value and turn your gaming passion into profit. Join us and make your hobby a lucrative venture!You can find more information about Strike history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SK Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Strike (SK) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SK
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Strike or access MEXC SK and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Strike to gain higher income. Trade SK futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000