$SI, known as sealwifhat, is the cutest crypto memecoin on Solana. It's a seal with a hat! Pronounced 'sea,' $SI is the ocean's answer to $WIF. This first seal pup token is backed by the same partnership that supported $BONK and $MYRO. The project isn't just a meme; it includes community initiatives in marine life protection.