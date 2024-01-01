SHIT | SHIT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Your NFT is just a piece of shit.10,000 pile of shit on your ‘bluechip’ nft or whatever jpg you are holding,You are ngmi.You can find more information about SHIT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenSHIT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSHIT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000,000