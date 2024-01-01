Shinobi Ninja | SHINOBI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Shinobi is a Solana sniper bot integrated with Telegram, enabling its users to trade with precision and stealth. Shinobi is supported by the $NINJA ecosystem, which empowers holders of a variety of utilities.You can find more information about Shinobi Ninja history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenSHINOBI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000