Shiba Inu | SHIBAINUX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Shiba Inu Quick Project Information
Shiba Inu is a meme coin on BNB Smart Chain.You can find more information about Shiba Inu history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SHIBAINUX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Shiba Inu (SHIBAINUX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SHIBAINUX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Shiba Inu or access MEXC SHIBAINUX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Shiba Inu to gain higher income. Trade SHIBAINUX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSHIBAINUX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSHIBAINUX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply191,000,000,000