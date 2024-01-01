mexc
Shiba Saga Quick Project Information

SHIA will be the first MEME coin (with utility) to offer a collection of games (Saga) that share the same token. A collection of rebranded casual games that people already know how to play and love, done the Shiba way. Another first for the industry will be a complete on-chain system for upgrading/sharing characters and other collectibles (NFTs) across all of the Shiba Saga games.
SHIA Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenSHIA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSHIA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000
