SGE | SGE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SGE Quick Project Information
SIX SIGMA SPORTS combines the best of DeFi innovation and COSMOS scalability to create a user-driven marketplace for sports.You can find more information about SGE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SGE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SGE (SGE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SGE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SGE or access MEXC SGE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SGE to gain higher income. Trade SGE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSGE
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenSGE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,500,000,000