SFE Quick Project Information
Star Fate is an anonymous content publishing platform based on the user's own fan relationships, and establishes their own world space through the content. Other users need to pay a certain "ticket" fee to access the space, which allows each person with a story to receive additional benefits from the Token.You can find more information about SFE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SFE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SFE (SFE) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SFE
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SFE or access MEXC SFE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SFE to gain higher income. Trade SFE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSFE
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000,000