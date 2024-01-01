0xSuiExchange | SECG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
0xSuiExchange Quick Project Information
0xSuiExchange (0xSEX) is a future decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) trading platform, aiming to provide users with a trading environment integrating security, efficiency and innovation.You can find more information about 0xSuiExchange history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SECG Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold 0xSuiExchange (SECG) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SECG
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy 0xSuiExchange or access MEXC SECG and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on 0xSuiExchange to gain higher income. Trade SECG futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSECG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSECG
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply