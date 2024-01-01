Solidex | SDT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Solidex Quick Project Information
Solidex is a groundbreaking blockchain project designed to bridge the gap between real-world assets, and digital currency.You can find more information about Solidex history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SDT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Solidex (SDT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SDT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Solidex or access MEXC SDT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Solidex to gain higher income. Trade SDT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSDT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSDT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000,000,000