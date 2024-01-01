Shiden Network | SDN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Shiden Network Quick Project Information
Shiden Network is a canary network that acts as an R&D chain of Plasm Network. PLM token holders can claim SDN tokens, the native token of Shiden Network, at a 1:1 ratio.You can find more information about Shiden Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SDN Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Shiden Network (SDN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SDN
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Shiden Network or access MEXC SDN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Shiden Network to gain higher income. Trade SDN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSDN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSDN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply70,000,000