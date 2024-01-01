SCM | SCM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SCM Quick Project Information
Scamfari, developed by HAPI Foundation, is a crowdsourced platform aimed at identifying and combating fraud within the blockchain ecosystem. It allows users to report scams, phishing sites, and fraudulent blockchain projects in exchange for rewards. Leveraging Web3 technology for transparency, Scamfari promotes a safer blockchain environment by enhancing user awareness and security against cryptocurrency frauds.You can find more information about SCM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SCM Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSCM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSCM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000