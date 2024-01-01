SCAR | SCAR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SCAR Quick Project Information
ScarQuest is the first cross-platform Web3 strategy game. Our mission is to create the best STRATEGY GAME in Web3, and seamlessly convert the players from Web2 over to Web3.You can find more information about SCAR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SCAR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SCAR (SCAR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SCAR
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SCAR or access MEXC SCAR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SCAR to gain higher income. Trade SCAR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSCAR
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenSCAR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply9,943,350,981