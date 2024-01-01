mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

SCANS | SCANS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

SCANS Quick Project Information

In the rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain technology, the security and reliability of smart contracts are paramount. Traditional auditing methods often fall short in addressing the complexities of modern decentralized applications (dApps). To bridge this gap, we introduce 0xScan is a cutting-edge, AIpowered auditing mechanism that enhances the security and trustworthiness of dApps across various industries.
You can find more information about SCANS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SCANS Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SCANS (SCANS) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SCANS on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SCANS or access MEXC SCANS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SCANS to gain higher income. Trade SCANS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSCANS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply100,000,000
SCANS Price CalculatorHow to buy SCANS

Trade

/USDT
----
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download App
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM