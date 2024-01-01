SCANS | SCANS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SCANS Quick Project Information
In the rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain technology, the security and reliability of smart contracts are paramount. Traditional auditing methods often fall short in addressing the complexities of modern decentralized applications (dApps). To bridge this gap, we introduce 0xScan is a cutting-edge, AIpowered auditing mechanism that enhances the security and trustworthiness of dApps across various industries.You can find more information about SCANS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SCANS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SCANS (SCANS) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SCANS
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SCANS or access MEXC SCANS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SCANS to gain higher income. Trade SCANS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSCANS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply100,000,000